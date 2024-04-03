Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

