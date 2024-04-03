Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

