Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

