Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $280.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

