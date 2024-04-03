Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

