Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,560 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 387,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 242,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

