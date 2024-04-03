Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,357 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 1.12% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.