Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.