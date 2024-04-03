Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 5,910 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $6,928,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of C stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

