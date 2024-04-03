FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.11.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $439.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.25 and its 200 day moving average is $456.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

