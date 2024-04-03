Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 8,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Exelixis Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 338,021 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $10,238,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after buying an additional 246,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on EXEL
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
