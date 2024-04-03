Exact Sciences’ (EXAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,090. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,113 shares of company stock worth $4,025,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

