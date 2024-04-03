Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.82. 1,150,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,524,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Specifically, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,540 shares of company stock worth $702,395 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

