Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,153,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,397,843 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,540 shares of company stock worth $702,395 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

