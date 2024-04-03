Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,295. The firm has a market cap of $759.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,540 shares of company stock valued at $702,395. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

