EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $641.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.90. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $103,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,865.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at $977,076.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $103,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,865.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,267. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

