Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $231.39 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.32 or 0.00046191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $231.39 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,631.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.39 or 0.00879744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00149058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00194354 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00050471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,364,086 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

