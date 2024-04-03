Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 12,385 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

