ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 979,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

EPIX opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.