Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.95. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,842,235 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

