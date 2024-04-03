Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 3rd (ABNB, AFRM, AINC, AUGX, BKNG, BKSY, CBAY, CLRO, CSL, CTLT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 3rd:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY). They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

