Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 3rd (ABNB, AFRM, AINC, AUGX, BKNG, BKSY, CBAY, CLRO, CSL, CTLT)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 3rd:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY). They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

