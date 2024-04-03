EOS Trading Down 8.9% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $145.65 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001448 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001477 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,905,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,910,223 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

