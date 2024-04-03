Envision Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

