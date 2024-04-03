Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $491,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFIC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 1,068,282 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

