Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envision Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 7.7% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

DFUS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,161. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

