Envision Financial Planning LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.24. 73,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
