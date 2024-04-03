Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.6 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

