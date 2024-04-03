Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 101,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.
In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,185 shares of company stock worth $8,737,132 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
