Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 101,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,185 shares of company stock worth $8,737,132 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.