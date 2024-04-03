Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 2.0 %

EFOI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

