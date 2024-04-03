Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Down 2.8%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 88,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 504,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 211,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.