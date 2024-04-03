Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $12.10 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Energi has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $510,051.35 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00027243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,318,999 coins and its circulating supply is 75,318,935 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.