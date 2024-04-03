Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,949,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,367,130 shares.The stock last traded at $2.66 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $643.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

