Endeavor Group’s (EDR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

EDR stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

