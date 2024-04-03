enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 706335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $868.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

