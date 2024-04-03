Empiric Student Property Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.94 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.85. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.90 ($1.23).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Featured Stories

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

