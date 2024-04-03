Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (ELMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 1st

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELMA opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Elmer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.
About Elmer Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elmer Bancorp
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.