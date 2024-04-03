Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.