Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. Elastic has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

