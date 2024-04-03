Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 498.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.