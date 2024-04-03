Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.76.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.78. 315,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,579. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

