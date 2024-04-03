eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.79 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $66.79 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,358.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.98 or 0.00904142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00137643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,678,960,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,679,004,673,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

