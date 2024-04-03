Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

