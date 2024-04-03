Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,605. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

