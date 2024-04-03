Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:ETW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,605. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
