Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

