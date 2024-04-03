Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
