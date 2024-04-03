Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETV opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
