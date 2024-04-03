Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.