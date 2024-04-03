Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETO opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

