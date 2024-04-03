Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 8,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
