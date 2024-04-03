Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 8,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.