Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

EVG opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

