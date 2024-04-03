Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

