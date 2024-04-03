Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
